More harmful reports come to light on Prince Andrew
(MENAFN) Prince Andrew, Duke of York, faces intensified public scrutiny and mounting calls for King Charles III to strip him of his “Prince” title after new reports surfaced detailing alleged actions aimed at undermining Virginia Giuffre, a key accuser in his sexual abuse case. The revelations arrive days after Andrew voluntarily announced he would relinquish the remaining titles and honours that had been conferred upon him, further diminishing his official role in the Royal Family.
According to reports from two major British newspapers published Sunday, Andrew allegedly attempted in 2011 to obtain personal information about Ms Giuffre — who claims she was forced to have sexual encounters with the Prince while she was underage — through his police protection officer. The Prince reportedly provided the officer with sensitive details, including her date of birth and confidential social security number. These actions were said to have occurred shortly before the Mail on Sunday published a photograph of Ms Giuffre, adding to the perception of a pattern of efforts to intimidate or discredit her.
The new allegations prompted Ms Giuffre’s brother to call on King Charles to revoke Andrew’s “Prince” title, arguing that accountability for abuse must extend to members of the Royal Family. “We would call on the King to potentially go ahead and take out the prince in the Andrew,” he said, emphasizing that those implicated should face responsibility for their actions.
The move is seen by many as part of a broader reckoning with long-standing concerns over the monarchy’s accountability in cases involving high-profile figures accused of sexual misconduct.
A news agency reported that Prince William, Prince of Wales, was reportedly “not satisfied” with Andrew’s voluntary relinquishment of titles and may consider more stringent measures, including barring Andrew from attending his future coronation. The decision would mark a significant symbolic break between the elder and younger generation of the royal family in handling scandal and public perception.
Prince Andrew has consistently denied all allegations. In 2022, he reached a financial settlement with Ms Giuffre after she filed a civil case against him, though the settlement included no admission of guilt. In a statement released last Friday, Andrew said he had chosen to step back from using all royal titles and honours to prioritize his family and country, stating: “We feel I must now go a step further… I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”
Ms Giuffre’s forthcoming memoir, expected next week, promises to bring renewed attention to the allegations against Andrew and the wider network of sexual exploitation involving Jeffrey Epstein and his circle of wealthy associates. The book reportedly details three separate alleged incidents in which Andrew forced sexual contact with Ms Giuffre: at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, Epstein’s New York townhouse, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands. It also describes a gag order Ms Giuffre agreed to in 2022, which she said was partly intended to protect Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations from controversy.
Advocates for survivors of Epstein’s abuse have welcomed Andrew’s decision to relinquish his titles as a long-overdue measure of accountability. Ms Giuffre’s brother described the development as “vindication” and a “joyous moment” for survivors, stating that it signals the truth finally being acknowledged. “We’ve shed a lot of happy and sad tears today,” he said. “It’s a moment where survivors are not staying quiet any more.” Haley Robson, another survivor, called the move “very appropriate” and “long delayed,” praising King Charles for demonstrating the principle of accountability.
The scandal has cast a shadow over the monarchy, highlighting tensions between the institution’s historical privileges and public expectations for transparency and justice. Prince Andrew had already ceased being a working royal, lost use of his HRH style, and no longer appeared at official royal events. With his latest step, his role is further marginalized, and the remaining honours he retains now carry even less significance.
The controversy surrounding Andrew underscores the wider scrutiny of the Royal Family in recent years, especially regarding the handling of cases involving sexual abuse, powerful elites, and politically connected figures. Public debate continues over how the monarchy reconciles its historical prestige with evolving societal demands for accountability, particularly when allegations involve criminal behavior or exploitative actions.
As Ms Giuffre’s memoir prepares to hit shelves, attention is likely to intensify on Andrew’s connections, the influence of Epstein’s network, and the broader culture of silence that allegedly protected abusers in elite circles. Legal experts and advocates for victims predict that the book could spark further public and institutional pressure for the monarchy to take definitive action, potentially including revocation of Andrew’s princely status through official Letters Patent issued by King Charles.
The unfolding saga marks a pivotal moment for the British monarchy, balancing centuries of tradition against contemporary expectations of justice and accountability. Observers say that how King Charles and the Royal Family respond could set a precedent for how future scandals involving senior royals are managed, both legally and publicly.
