Rana Daggupati Reveals Alternative Ending Of Bahubali Fans Reactions Inside

It has been training on data till the time October arrived in the year 2023. As Baahubali: The Epic gears up to make its grand re-release on October 31, 2025, fans once again dive into the iconic question that shook the Indian cinema: Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? This time, Rana Daggubati-who portrayed the ruthless Bhallaladeva-is fanning the flames of the pestering and savage response that comes from the pages of the character book.

Rana Daggubati Reveals Alternative Ending of Bahubali

This epic-ized moment on social media would be where, reportedly, the official Baahubali handle floated the question, "What if Kattappa didn't kill Baahubali?" And of course, Rana Daggubati would not hold back. His retort is, "I would have killed him instead." The remark, cut from Bhallaladeva's cloth of menace, sparked off-off-the-cuff fan discussions and memes on various platforms.

Stay True to Bhallaladeva

And Rana's quote wasn't just intelligent; it was most appropriate in the character. Bhallaladeva was the antagonist obsessed with power throughout the franchise, with his ultimate agenda for killing Amarendra Baahubali to claim the throne of Mahishmati. Years after the release, Rana's words reflect how much he really lived the character.

Baahubali: Returns One Epic Installment

The proposed re-release will be titled Baahubali: The Epic, and the combined cinematic experience of both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. There's a rumor it is close to 3 hours and 50 minutes runtime, and so it promises to put that magic back within SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

Fan Reactions: Savage and Hilarious

Rana's comment received the fans dull response: Some clapped backs with lines like, "You couldn't even stand against his son-how would you kill Amarendra?" Others imagined alternate timelines dubbing it the "Multiverse of Mahishmati." Internet could be seen flooded by memes, arguments, and nostalgia-fiction tributes to the legacy of the franchise.

10 Years of Baahubali Celebrated

The reunited cast and crew celebrated the 10 years of Baahubali in Hyderabad. Director SS Rajamouli was also in attendance alongside Prabhas, Sathyaraj as well as Rana Daggubati to look back at a journey that transformed Indian cinema forever.

What Next for Rana?

It was beyond Baahubali, and Rana Daggubati was also playing a role in the historical drama Kaantha opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Upcoming are Jai Hanuman, Rakshasa Raja, and Vishwambara which seems to be adding to his streak of strong roles.

Rana's cheeky commentary reiterates just why Baahubali will never fade from pop culture. Now that the story returns to the cinema, fans can relive that drama, betrayal, and grandeur that establishes the movie as a real phenomenon.