HC Verdict On RSS March In Chittapur Victory For Democracy: K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed the High Court's decision to grant permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary march in Chittapur town in Kalaburagi district, the native place of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that it is a victory for democracy.

Vijayendra stated on Sunday, "The High Court's verdict granting permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) foot march in Chittapur is a victory for democracy. The High Court has lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka, which had attempted to snatch away democratic rights, and has upheld the dignity of the Constitution."

"Those who tried to impose restrictions on the RSS foot march in Chittapur have been disgraced. Today's court ruling has sent a clear message that there is no room for authoritarian governance in a democratic system. It has also served as a lesson to those who make tall claims about the Constitution during the day but act against it in practice," he stated.

Vijayendra said that it was the duty of the government to grant permission for cultural and public awareness programmes with reasonable conditions for maintaining law and order. "However, if the government tries to stifle democracy in the name of law and order, the Constitution of the country will not permit it. This message has been strongly conveyed through today's verdict. The Congress party's devious policy of targeting nationalist organisations has been rendered ineffective by the court's judgment," he stated.

Commenting on the denial of permission for RSS foot march, he slammed Minister Priyank Kharge, "In Chittapur, it is those who boast in the name of the Constitution who are actually snatching away constitutional rights. The denial of permission for the RSS centenary celebrations by the Tahsildar, citing non-submission of 12 documents and details, resembles the dictatorial style of North Korea's tyrannical ruler, Kim Jong-un."

"It seems that Minister Priyank Kharge holds dear the dark history of the Congress party, which once imposed Emergency on the nation. For this very reason, he is attempting to implement an Emergency-like administration in Kalaburagi district, using Chittapur as a testing ground," he charged.

The BJP leader said that in Chittapur, an atmosphere of suffocation has been created that mocks the spirit of the Constitution and the democratic system envisioned by B.R. Ambedkar. "If the conditions imposed on granting permission for RSS's foot march and programme are applied across the state, it would become impossible to organise any cultural or nationalist programme anywhere in Karnataka," he opined.

He said, "What has begun in Chittapur today is a battle between dictatorship and democracy. The Bharatiya Janata Party will take up this challenge and launch a struggle to protect the Constitution and democracy."