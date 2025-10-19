403
Societe Tunisienne de Banque – Ratings Affirmed; LT FCR Outlook Revised to Stable
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB or the Bank) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR has been revised to Stable from Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed STB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the BSR has been revised to Stable.
STB’s LT FCR is constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting tentative signs of stabilising sovereign risk factors, albeit still at a very high level. These signs reflect the government’s capacity to honour in a timely manner its domestic and external debt service despite limited financing venues and low foreign exchange reserves. The outlook takes into consideration the narrowing current account deficit, supported by the increase in agricultural exports and tourism receipts. However, external refinancing risks remain high, aggravated by still large, albeit declining, external financing needs and limited financing venues given the absence of direct access to capital markets. Political risk remains elevated and public finances weak. The operating environment and economy remain very challenging for the banking sector, but there has been some improvement.
STB’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR, which is at ‘C+’ and derived from a CFS rating of ‘b’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’, with the latter indicating significant risk. The BSR incorporates CI’s assessment of STB’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity, capital and asset quality would be negatively impacted.
The ESL of Moderate balances the weak financial strength of the sovereign against the strong willingness of the government to assist the Bank in the event of need. The latter reflects the government’s majority ownership of the Bank and STB’s position as the third-largest bank in the country, controlling a significant share of sector assets and customer deposits.
The CFS is underpinned by the Bank’s significant market franchise in the Tunisian banking sector as one of the largest banks in the country, its majority ownership by the Tunisian government, adequate revenue and operating profitability, and a satisfactory capital position with improved liquidity. The ratings are constrained by a very high level of NPLs, significant concentration risk in sovereign securities equivalent to 1.7x equity, the challenging operating environment, and the lack of international accounting standards and disclosure.
The Bank’s NPLs remain significant, and the NPL ratio is very high against gross loans. Loan-loss reserve coverage is satisfactory. NPLs have long been a problem for STB, as they have for other Tunisian government banks. STB carries a large overhang of historical bad loans together with more recent NPLs from the post-COVID crisis and economic slowdown. NPLs are mainly connected to the real estate development and manufacturing sectors. The Bank has its own recovery unit, and management states that there is progress being made. The banking regulator has announced that banks will need to comply (theoretically) with an NPL ratio of 7% by end-2026. Banks in Tunisia do not report to IFRS 9 Stage loan classification, but Stage 2 loans could be high due to the amount of loan restructuring in Tunisia.
Tunisian government securities were a higher 20% of total assets at end-2024, and thus there is concentration exposure to the low-rated sovereign. The share of government claims in total banking assets rose to 21.0% at end-2024 (up from 13.5% in 2023), as the banking sector increased its lending to the government and the sovereign-bank nexus rose in Tunisia.
STB’s capital base is satisfactory, in CI’s view, but provides only a small buffer given the challenging operating environment. STB’s CAR of 15% is comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 10% in Tunisia. The CAR is supported by favourable credit risk weights, particularly Tunisian government securities. Internal capital generation has been reasonable over the past few years due to profit retention, as the Bank has not paid any dividends for some years.
The Bank’s liquidity and funding position has improved noticeably over the past two years, driven by higher customer deposit growth together with negative loan growth, as management focused on improving the quality of the lending portfolio. Nearly three-quarters of the balance sheet are funded by customer deposits. The level of liquid assets has increased significantly alongside the rise in government securities. STB’s central bank funding facilities – a source most Tunisian banks utilise – has also fallen to only 3% of total assets, although increasing slightly in H1 25. Further growth in customer deposits in H1 25 resulted in the loans-to-deposits ratio falling to 84%, and the liquidity coverage ratio remains very high.
STB’s earnings strength in terms of operating income is adequate. Net profitability has fluctuated over the years due to variability in impairment charges. STB’s ROAA was higher in 2024, rising to 0.9% due to a lower cost of risk. The impairment charge remains high, however. Operating income to average assets has been fairly consistent for some years. Bank-only results for H1 25 were stronger, with net profit higher by 55%, driven by interest income from government securities. We expect satisfactory results for full-year 2025. However, certain Central Bank of Tunisia rules introduced may create some headwinds. These regulations include interest rate reductions for certain existing customers and the requirement to provide interest-free loans amounting to 8% of a bank’s 2024 net profit to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, the tax rate for banks has been lifted to 40%, from 35%, from January 2025. Improved GDP growth should also lift credit demand, albeit modestly.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook for LT FCR is Stable and in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. CI expects STB to maintain its overall financials commensurate with its current ratings.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
A revision of the Outlook to Positive, or a rating upgrade, would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings reduced by one notch in the next 12 months if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate beyond our base line scenario, negatively impacting the Bank’s financial profile.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in February 1994. The ratings were last updated in October 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: Yes
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
