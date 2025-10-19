CM Omar Urges Concrete Reforms to Enhance Patient Care in J&K

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday inaugurated the National Conference on Patient Safety at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), urging the healthcare fraternity to translate academic deliberations into tangible reforms that enhance patient care across Jammu and Kashmir.

Organised by the Department of Hospital Administration, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), the two-day conference-held under the theme“Every Error a Lesson, Every Lesson a Safer Care”-brought together leading policymakers, medical administrators, and experts from across the country to discuss actionable strategies for building robust patient safety frameworks.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister emphasised that patient safety, effective hospital management, and patient satisfaction are interlinked elements of a sound healthcare delivery system.“Conferences such as this must not end with discussions and presentations alone,” Omar said.“They must generate actionable recommendations that SKIMS and other hospitals can adopt to ensure safer and more efficient healthcare for all.”

He called upon SKIMS to set an example for other hospitals in the Union Territory by framing concrete guidelines and implementing best practices emerging from the conference deliberations.

Minister for Health & Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the region. She detailed several recent upgrades at SKIMS, including the commissioning of a new CT Scan facility, a LINAC machine, 20 anaesthesia workstations, and five mobile X-ray units.

“SKIMS represents the visionary legacy of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, whose foresight laid the foundation for quality healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir. The government remains dedicated to further enhancing this premier institution to meet modern healthcare needs,” she said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, commended SKIMS for maintaining its stature among the leading medical institutions in the country. He noted that the institute's highly qualified workforce has earned national and international recognition for J&K's healthcare system.“The professionalism and expertise of SKIMS doctors and staff have set a benchmark in both healthcare and medical education,” he remarked.