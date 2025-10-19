Iran Declares End To Nuclear Deal Restrictions, Says 2015 Vienna Accord Has Expired

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that all restrictions imposed under the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement have officially expired and that Tehran no longer considers itself bound by its obligations.

In a statement marking the 10th anniversary of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the ministry said all clauses of the accord - including limits on nuclear activity and related mechanisms - are now considered void.

The JCPOA was signed in July 2015 between Iran and six world powers - the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, and Russia - to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Tehran said it remains committed to diplomacy but insists that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, focused on civilian energy production rather than weapons development.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently reported that Iran continues enriching uranium up to 60%, a level just below weapons-grade material, making it the only non-nuclear state with enrichment at such a high level.

Analysts say Tehran's move signals a formal end to the JCPOA framework, which had already unraveled after the U.S. withdrawal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

Western governments have warned that Iran's accelerated nuclear activity risks deepening regional instability and complicates future diplomatic efforts to revive the agreement.

The announcement underscores Iran's determination to assert independence from the 2015 accord, while still portraying its nuclear ambitions as peaceful amid growing international concern.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram