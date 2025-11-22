Tusk On European Fighter Jets In U.S. 'Peace Plan': Only Poles Make Decisions Regarding Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he wrote this on the social network X.

"When it comes to peace, all the negotiations should include Ukraine. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Tusk wrote.

Commenting on one of the points of the U.S. peace plan in which the role of Warsaw was mentioned, Tusk stated that decisions regarding Poland would be made by Poles.

"All the decisions concerning Poland will be taken by Poles," he emphasized.

According to TVP World, copies of the peace plan obtained by the media show that the main condition concerning Poland is laid out in point number nine of the plan, which says that "European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland."

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, reacting to the White House peace plan, stated: "There can be no just peace without Ukraine's participation. Without Ukraine's acceptance. And we will never consent to limiting the functioning of NATO countries, including Poland, including hosting allied aircraft or soldiers."

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that if there is the will and steps are taken to increase the presence of European and NATO aircraft in Poland, Warsaw is "absolutely interested in that".

"But I think the most important thing is Ukraine's opinion on the peace plan for Ukraine," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that planning peace agreements must take into account that Russia does not abide by agreements, and that Ukraine must have the decisive voice in peace talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration has set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House plan to end Russia's war.

