Japan's Food Export Fair Winter 2025 Opens Avenue For Global Access To Japan's Food Industry

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 17, 2025 2:25 am - JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) is an event that brings together different types of food and beverages from around the globe.

Japan's dynamic food export industry takes centre stage as "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER, hosted by RX Japan, goes to Makuhari Messe from 3 to 5 December, 2025.

Now in its 11th edition, the event is positioned to support global sourcing for the food and beverage (F&B) industry and facilitate business expansion. It connects industry decision-makers with export-ready food suppliers, accelerating global trade and streamlining access to Japan's finest, including exclusive and hard-to-find Japanese food and beverage products, all in one venue.

A Matchmaking Powerhouse for the Global Food and Beverage Trade

With 500 exhibitors and an anticipated 15,000 visitors from 20 countries/regions,“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 is designed to be a one-stop venue for importers, wholesalers, retailers, food service operators, and trading firms seeking to expand their Japanese food portfolio. Visitors will gain access to a wide range of exclusive, export-ready products as well as key networking opportunities.

Registered visitors have access to a pre-event appointment matching system where they can schedule meetings in advance, view exhibitor profiles, and get confirmation before the event. Visitors can also look forward to export seminars covering customs procedures, labelling regulations, and logistics coordination.

Gain Exclusive Access to Limited Edition Offerings in One Venue

As one of RX Japan's premier F&B trade shows alongside Japan International Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) and the newly launched Food LogiX,“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER offers visitors the advantage of having access to seasonal Japanese foods and exclusive, hard-to-find Japanese F&B products that they can introduce to their own markets.

Top-level professionals from the F&B industry can also take advantage of the Hosted Buyers Program, an exclusive business platform that connects international buyers with top-tier Japanese food supplies. Selected participants can enjoy premium benefits such as visa support, complimentary hotel accommodation, VIP lounge access, and pre-arranged meetings with exhibitors, giving visitors a highly efficient way to discover Japan's finest food products and build reliable sourcing partnerships.

Join the Hundreds of F&B Industry Professionals – Admission is Free

Unlock new opportunities by joining the one-stop venue for Japan's food industry. F&B industry professionals are encouraged to secure their spot for free and take advantage of the opportunity to discover and connect with the best of Japan's food brands and producers at