Sunny Deol Birthday: 8 Films The Actor Rejected Box Office Fate Of THOSE Movies

Sunny Deol Birthday: He was born on October 19, 1957, in Sahnewal. While Sunny has been part of many blockbuster hits, he also turned down some movies. Let's find out which films he rejected and how they performed at the box office

Makers initially wanted Sunny Deol for director Mukul Anand's 1995 film Trimurti. Sunny didn't like the role and rejected it. Anil Kapoor later played the part, and the film was a huge disaster. Made on a budget of 11 crores, it earned 15.56 crores.

Director Rakesh Roshan wanted Sunny Deol for his film Koyla (1997). Sunny disliked the story and turned it down. Shah Rukh Khan then did the film, and it was a massive flop, earning ₹28.05 crore on a ₹12 crore budget.

Makers wanted Sunny Deol for KC Bokadia's 1999 film Lal Baadshah, but he disliked the story and refused. Amitabh Bachchan then did the film, and it was a huge disaster. Made on an 11 crore budget, it earned 13.12 crores.

Suneel Darshan's 1999 film Jaanwar was also first offered to Sunny Deol. He didn't like his character and refused. Akshay Kumar then did it. The film didn't do great, earning 12.4 crores on a 4.5 crore budget.

Rajkumar Santoshi's 2000 film Pukar was first offered to Sunny Deol, but he turned it down. Anil Kapoor later took the role, and the film flopped. Made on a 17 crore budget, it earned 21.4 crores.

Director Raj Kanwar's film Badal (2000) was meant for Sunny Deol, but he refused due to date issues. His brother Bobby Deol did the film, but it didn't do well, earning 26.91 crores on a 10 crore budget.

Rajkumar Santoshi's Lajja (2001) was first offered to Sunny Deol. He didn't do it due to a tiff with Santoshi. Ajay Devgn later played the role. The film flopped, earning 34.29 crores on a 22 crore budget.

Yash Raj Films' Samrat Prithviraj (2022) was first offered to Sunny Deol. After several talks, he refused. Akshay Kumar did the movie, and it was a huge disaster, earning only 90.32 crores on a 300 crore budget.