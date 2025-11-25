Bosnia And Herzegovina Statehood Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina on your Statehood Day. The United States values our partnership and remains firmly committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This day offers an important occasion to reflect on principles of peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to recommit to cooperation that offers a more promising future for all. The United States looks forward to building on our relationships with all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina with a renewed focus on mutually beneficial stability, security, and prosperity.