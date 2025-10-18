Two M-Class Solar Flares Erupt On Sun, Russian Scientists Report

MENAFN - AzerNews) On the night of October 17–18, the Sun unleashed two moderate solar flares classified as M-class, according to the Russian Institute of Applied Geophysics,reports. One flare, rated M1.0, lasted 26 minutes, while the second persisted for 21 minutes, marking a period of moderate solar activity that experts continue to monitor closely.

Solar flares are sudden bursts of radiation caused by the release of magnetic energy in the Sun's atmosphere. They are categorized into five classes based on their X-ray brightness: A, B, C, M, and X. M-class flares are medium-strength events-more intense than C-class flares but less powerful than X-class flares. While unlikely to cause major disruptions on Earth, they can affect satellite communications, GPS systems, and power grids under certain conditions.

The Russian Institute emphasized the importance of monitoring solar activity to better understand the Sun's behavior and anticipate potential impacts on Earth's technological systems. The recent flares were observed using advanced solar observation instruments, enabling scientists to track their intensity, duration, and possible geomagnetic effects.

Solar activity follows an approximately 11-year cycle, with alternating periods of higher and lower flare frequency. Currently, the Sun is approaching a phase of heightened activity, making continuous observation critical for both scientific research and practical applications, such as predicting geomagnetic storms that could disrupt satellites or electricity transmission networks.

Although these recent M-class flares were moderate, they provide valuable insights for solar physicists and space weather forecasters. Understanding such events helps improve early-warning systems and informs preparations to protect modern technological infrastructure from potential solar impacts.