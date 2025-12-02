403
Netherlands announces new army backing package for Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Netherlands announced on Monday a new military assistance package worth €250 million (over $290 million) for Ukraine, aimed at supplying weapons and equipment urgently required by Kyiv through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).
Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans unveiled the contribution during meetings in Brussels. The PURL, coordinated by NATO, facilitates the procurement of critical defense equipment from the US by allied nations.
According to the Defense Ministry, the mechanism ensures delivery of capabilities that Ukraine "urgently needs and cannot be delivered in any other way," including air defense systems, missiles, F-16 ammunition, and other items drawn from US stockpiles.
Brekelmans tied the package to escalating Russian attacks, stating: "This weekend was yet another sad low point in the Russian terrorist campaign by air. Ukraine acutely needs more military support to defend itself against these airstrikes and get through the harsh winter."
"With this support of €250 million via PURL, the Netherlands makes a substantial contribution to this," he added.
The minister emphasized that ongoing US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war should not diminish military support for Ukraine. "The peace negotiations should not distract from fully and massively supporting Ukraine. It is very important to keep up the pressure on Russia," he said. "Both through diplomatic and economic channels, and through military supplies to Ukraine. This strengthens Ukraine's position at the negotiating table."
Brekelmans noted that the package underscores The Hague’s long-term commitment to Kyiv and stressed the importance of continued support from other European allies. "It's about the safety of all of us," he concluded.
