Azerbaijan, US Discuss New Prospects For Military Cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Delegation commenced the visit with tribute to the memory of Martyrs in the Alley of Martyrs.
Welcoming the guests, the Minister of Defense informed them about the successful reforms in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.
Colonel General Z.Hasanov expressed his satisfaction with the measures implemented in various areas of bilateral cooperation and existing relations.
Admiral Brad Cooper, in his turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality shown, emphasizing the benefits of mutual visits for further strengthening our relations. Thanking for the contribution of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen to the "Resolute Support" non-combat mission in Afghanistan, the guest drew attention to the need to develop cooperation.
In conclusion, new perspectives for military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States were discussed.
