4 Bold WWE Predictions Post-Money In The Bank 2025: Shield 2.0, Cena's Title In Danger, And More

Following Money in the Bank 2025, WWE could witness major shake-ups. From Solo Sikoa's next move to a possible Shield reunion, here are 4 bold predictions for what's next.

Solo Sikoa was part of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match but came up short. The real shocker came when Jacob Fatu turned on him, shaking the very foundation of the new Bloodline. With trust broken, Solo could bring in fresh muscle to reestablish control.

Reports have suggested that Hikuleo, half-brother of Tama Tonga, has signed with WWE. If true, this could be the perfect moment for his debut. His imposing frame and bloodline ties make him a natural enforcer. SmackDown may be the stage for this new alliance.

Speculation around a Goldberg vs. Gunther match has floated for some time, sparked by verbal exchanges and fan demand. With Gunther set to face Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW, the timing could be right for WWE to pull the trigger. Goldberg's return following Gunther's match: win or lose, could be used to kick off their long-awaited rivalry. A direct confrontation post-match would be a fine teaser.

At Money in the Bank 2025, John Cena and Logan Paul teamed up but fell to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, with R-Truth interfering and costing the team. Cena took the pinfall, which could be a precursor to a singles title defense. Cody Rhodes has momentum and history on his side.

A title match between Cena and Rhodes could be on the cards for Night of Champions. If booked, it's not out of the question that The American Nightmare ends Cena's reign and reclaims the Undisputed WWE Title.

Roman Reigns' return didn't happen at Money in the Bank, but all signs point to a comeback soon. With Seth Rollins currently leading a dangerous faction, flanked by Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. Roman may answer by assembling his own crew.

Two names that could join him are CM Punk and Sami Zayn, both actively feuding with Rollins' side. Together, they could form a powerful trio to destroy The Visionary's empire. Reigns calling this new group“Shield 2.0” would serve as a direct taunt toward Rollins and evoke their past rivalrious memories.