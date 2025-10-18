403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatarenergy Aims To Scale Carbon Capture And Storage Capacity To 11 Mtpy By 2035
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy aims to scale its carbon capture and storage capacity to 7–9 million tonnes per year (mtpy) by 2030 and over 11 mtpy by 2035.
Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) is central to QatarEnergy's lower-carbon strategy.
So far, QatarEnergy has successfully deployed 2.2 mtpy of CCS capacity in Qatar, capturing CO2 from feed gas used in LNG trains and sales gas assets, contributing to lower-carbon LNG exports.
“Since the inception, we have successfully captured and stored around 7.5mn metric tonnes of CO2,” QatarEnergy noted in its latest Sustainability Report.
QatarEnergy's North Field East (NFE), North Field South (NFS), and North Field West (NFW) expansion projects will be integrated with CCS infrastructure, targeting total capacity of over 5.5 mtpy once fully operational.
Other CCUS plans include expanding CCS capacity at existing LNG trains, capturing CO2 in the production of lower-carbon ammonia, studying post-combustion carbon capture at gas-fired turbines, further design modifications of the existing CCS infrastructure to increase the annual injection capacity closer to its design limits and developing infrastructure to pilot utilisation of captured CO2 from RLIC for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project in Dukhan.
Key CCUS developments in 2024 included QatarEnergy LNG North and South CO2 Capture Project and CO2 Export Pilot Project.
In respect of QatarEnergy LNG North and South CO2 Capture Project, it aims to capture around 4MTPY of CO2 from the existing LNG facilities by compressing and injecting it via six wells within RLIC by 2030.
CO2 Export Pilot Project: This project will transfer captured CO2 from QatarEnergy LNG facilities in RLIC to Dukhan for EOR.
The captured CO2 will be dehydrated, compressed, and transported via a new 154 kilometers pipeline to Dukhan.
The pilot project is part of QatarEnergy's long-term strategy for the redevelopment of Dukhan fields that will contribute to the recovery of additional crude.
The pilot project is expected to last for five years, and after the completion of a successful pilot phase a full field development is planned for the other parts of Dukhan.
The project will directly reduce CO2 emissions because some of the injected CO2 will remain in the reservoir after injection. The project is expected to start before the end of 2027.
“Efforts continued to support the development of a CCUS framework and standards for Qatar, ensuring a robust and scalable approach to reducing emissions,” QatarEnergy noted carbon capture and storage
Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) is central to QatarEnergy's lower-carbon strategy.
So far, QatarEnergy has successfully deployed 2.2 mtpy of CCS capacity in Qatar, capturing CO2 from feed gas used in LNG trains and sales gas assets, contributing to lower-carbon LNG exports.
“Since the inception, we have successfully captured and stored around 7.5mn metric tonnes of CO2,” QatarEnergy noted in its latest Sustainability Report.
QatarEnergy's North Field East (NFE), North Field South (NFS), and North Field West (NFW) expansion projects will be integrated with CCS infrastructure, targeting total capacity of over 5.5 mtpy once fully operational.
Other CCUS plans include expanding CCS capacity at existing LNG trains, capturing CO2 in the production of lower-carbon ammonia, studying post-combustion carbon capture at gas-fired turbines, further design modifications of the existing CCS infrastructure to increase the annual injection capacity closer to its design limits and developing infrastructure to pilot utilisation of captured CO2 from RLIC for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project in Dukhan.
Key CCUS developments in 2024 included QatarEnergy LNG North and South CO2 Capture Project and CO2 Export Pilot Project.
In respect of QatarEnergy LNG North and South CO2 Capture Project, it aims to capture around 4MTPY of CO2 from the existing LNG facilities by compressing and injecting it via six wells within RLIC by 2030.
CO2 Export Pilot Project: This project will transfer captured CO2 from QatarEnergy LNG facilities in RLIC to Dukhan for EOR.
The captured CO2 will be dehydrated, compressed, and transported via a new 154 kilometers pipeline to Dukhan.
The pilot project is part of QatarEnergy's long-term strategy for the redevelopment of Dukhan fields that will contribute to the recovery of additional crude.
The pilot project is expected to last for five years, and after the completion of a successful pilot phase a full field development is planned for the other parts of Dukhan.
The project will directly reduce CO2 emissions because some of the injected CO2 will remain in the reservoir after injection. The project is expected to start before the end of 2027.
“Efforts continued to support the development of a CCUS framework and standards for Qatar, ensuring a robust and scalable approach to reducing emissions,” QatarEnergy noted carbon capture and storage
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment