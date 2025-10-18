Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nasdaq Halts Pitanium Limited


2025-10-18 10:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading is halted in Pitanium Limited (Nasdaq: PTNM) for additional information requested from the company. Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission effected a trading suspension in PTNM from 04:00:00 on October 6, 2025 to 23:59:00 on October 17, 2025. The last sale price of the company's ordinary shares was $10.39.

More information about the SEC's order can be found at .

Trading will remain halted until Pitanium Limited has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSMon the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at .

