Erdogan stresses Turkey’s efforts to ensure enforcement of Gaza deal
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for immediate action to support Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction, highlighting Türkiye’s active involvement in efforts to transform the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel into a sustainable peace.
During an address at the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan remarked, “Due to Israel’s poor record, we remain wary as Gaza urgently needs to heal and rebuild.” He also emphasized that Türkiye is working diligently to ensure the current agreement contributes to a lasting resolution between the two sides.
Turning attention to the conflict in Sudan, Erdogan expressed sorrow over the ongoing violence, stating hope for a lasting ceasefire. He criticized the global community for not giving adequate attention to Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, underlining that, “ending the bloodshed is everyone’s humanitarian duty.” He further criticized the global perception of Africa, stating, “The Western world, unfortunately, sees civil wars, conflicts, and disputes in Africa as the continent’s destiny.”
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s position as a top provider of humanitarian aid and reiterated its commitment to assisting people in crisis around the world.
On Türkiye’s engagement with Africa, Erdogan highlighted the significance of the year 2005, which was designated the “Year of Africa” by Ankara. He described the past two decades of collaboration as transformative, saying, “Over these 20 years, hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, and above all, heart to heart, we have brought our relations to unimaginable levels. We are extremely pleased that Türkiye-Africa relations have reached the level of strategic partnership through our joint efforts.”
He noted that Türkiye has steadily expanded its diplomatic footprint on the continent, now operating 44 embassies in Africa, with plans to increase that number to 50. Meanwhile, 38 African embassies have been established in Ankara.
In the realm of economic relations, Erdogan stated that trade and investment initiatives have seen substantial growth. Turkish businesses have completed over 2,000 construction projects across Africa worth a combined $97 billion, and direct investment has exceeded $15 billion—creating employment for over 100,000 Africans. Türkiye also maintains business councils with 49 African countries and has stationed commercial attachés in 31 nations.
According to Erdogan, trade between Türkiye and Africa has grown significantly—from just $5.4 billion in 2003 to approximately $40 billion by the close of 2024.
He also highlighted Türkiye’s broader economic achievements, citing an increase in central bank reserves from $27 billion to nearly $190 billion, and a jump in national exports from $36 billion to close to $270 billion.
