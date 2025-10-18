403
Kremlin Signals Potential Putin-Trump Meeting in Budapest
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest, Hungary, within the next two weeks or shortly thereafter.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke on the potential Russia-U.S. summit, stating there is a "shared understanding that nothing should be put off." He added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will begin working on arrangements, emphasizing that the summit will be planned in stages.
On Thursday, Trump confirmed plans for the Budapest meeting following a phone call with Putin.
The Kremlin also revealed that during their conversation, the two leaders discussed possible deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
