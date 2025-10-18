GMC Anantnag Gets 50 New MBBS Seats
Srinagar- In a landmark development for medical education in south Kashmir, Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has received approvals for 50 additional MBBS seats, raising its total undergraduate intake to 150, alongside the sanction of 18 postgraduate MD/MS seats by the National Medical Commission (NMC).
The dual approvals mark a transformative moment for the institution, expected to significantly enhance both undergraduate and postgraduate medical training in the region.
Principal of GMC Anantnag, Prof Dr Rukhsana Najeeb, expressed gratitude to Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, for his guidance and support in securing the approvals.“This is a proud moment for the entire GMC Anantnag fraternity. The addition of 50 MBBS seats will provide more opportunities for aspiring students from South Kashmir and beyond, while the MD/MS recognition places our college among the leading institutions of the country,” she said.ADVERTISEMENT
Prof Najeeb added that the approval process required strict compliance with NMC standards.“I personally visited the NMC office in New Delhi multiple times to present our case and ensure full adherence to their criteria. This success is the result of teamwork, persistence, and collective dedication,” she said.
The college will now offer 18 MD/MS seats across key specialities, including general medicine (4 seats), general surgery (4), paediatrics (4), anaesthesia (4), and ENT (2). The expansion is expected to strengthen tertiary-level healthcare services in South Kashmir by ensuring a steady supply of specialists.
