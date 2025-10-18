Shah Rukh Khan 60Th Birthday: PVR Inox Makes Huge Announcement THESE Films To Screen Again

Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: PVR has announced a film festival to honor Shah Rukh Khan. If you're also a fan of 90s songs and movies, you can enjoy these films. Find out when and where to watch these movies

Multiplex giant PVR INOX announced a special film festival on Friday to honor Shah Rukh Khan's legacy ahead of his 60th birthday. The Bollywood star, who recently won a National Award for the film Jawan, called the announcement a 'beautiful reunion'.

PVR INOX announced on social media:“Decades of attraction. Endless emotion. A legend. Celebrate the films that have led an entire generation. The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival starts on October 31st!”

According to the poster, films include "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa," "Dil Se," "Devdas," "Main Hoon Na," "Om Shanti Om," and "Jawan." The festival starts Oct 31, before his 60th birthday on Nov 2, and will run for two weeks in over 75 cinemas across 30 cities.

Shah Rukh reacted to PVR INOX's announcement. Calling it a sign of respect, he said, "Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films return to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These films aren't just my stories-they belong to the audience who has embraced them with love for over 33 years."

Shah Rukh added, "I'm grateful to PVR INOX for celebrating this journey with so much love and to my creative home, Red Chillies Entertainment, for always believing in the films that connect us all. I hope everyone who comes to watch these movies relives the joy, music, emotions, and magic of cinema we've experienced together."

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 releases Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki. He is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's film King with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is also expected to feature Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone and is slated for a 2026 release.