Emergency Plumbing Calls Surge Across Oklahoma: A+ Plumbing & Gas Shares Top Causes And Tips

MENAFN - GetNews)



"plumber"Emergency plumbing issues are on the rise in Oklahoma, and A+ Plumbing & Gas shares valuable insights into the most common causes of plumbing emergencies. From clogged drains to burst pipes, these issues can cause significant damage. The company offers helpful tips on how homeowners can prevent these costly problems, including regular maintenance, proper waste disposal, and timely repairs. Staying proactive can save time, money, and headaches.

Oklahoma City, OK - Emergency plumbing calls have been on the rise throughout Oklahoma, with homeowners and businesses facing a variety of plumbing issues due to seasonal changes, weather-related stressors, and aging infrastructure. A+ Plumbing & Gas, one of the best plumbing companies OKC, is shedding light on the top causes for these surges and offering expert tips on how to avoid emergency plumbing situations.

"Over the past few weeks, we've seen a significant increase in emergency calls, especially with the changing weather," said John Gaskill, CEO of A+ Plumbing & Gas. "As a leading emergency plumber Oklahoma City, many of the issues we encounter are preventable with regular maintenance. We want to help residents and business owners avoid the stress and expense of emergency plumbing situations."







The most common causes of plumbing emergencies in Oklahoma include:

Frozen Pipes: As temperatures drop, water inside pipes can freeze, causing them to burst. Insulating pipes, especially in unheated areas like basements and attics, can significantly reduce the risk of freezing.

Clogged Drains: Grease, hair, and debris frequently clog drains, leading to backups and overflows. Regularly cleaning drains can help prevent these blockages.

Water Heater Failures: Water heaters that are not properly maintained can experience leaks, temperature fluctuations, or even complete failure. Annual inspections and flushing can extend the life of your water heater and ensure optimal performance.

Aging Infrastructure: Older pipes, especially those made of galvanized steel or cast iron, are more prone to corrosion, leaks, and eventual breakdowns. Homeowners with aging systems should consider upgrading to more durable materials.

Heavy Rainfall: Intense storms and flooding can overwhelm plumbing systems, leading to sewer backups and other water-related damage. Properly sealing entry points and installing sump pumps can minimize these risks.

Top Plumbing Tips to Prevent Emergencies:



Regular Maintenance: Schedule yearly plumbing inspections with a trusted plumber in OKC to catch potential problems before they escalate.

Pipe Insulation: Insulate pipes in unheated areas to prevent freezing during colder months.

Drain Cleaning: Avoid pouring grease, oils, and non-degradable items down the drain. Use drain covers to prevent hair and debris from entering your plumbing.

Know Your Water Heater: Have your water heater inspected annually and flushed to remove sediment buildup that could lead to failure. Stay Prepared: Keep emergency plumbing tools such as a plunger, pipe sealant, and a wrench on hand for minor issues before they escalate.

"Our team is always ready to assist in emergencies, but preventing them through maintenance and awareness is the key," added Peter Gaskill, CEO of A+ Plumbing & Gas. "As one of the top emergency plumber OKC, we want to ensure that all Oklahomans can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their plumbing is in good shape."

About A+ Plumbing & Gas

A+ Plumbing & Gas is a locally owned plumbing company based in Oklahoma City, OK, specializing in both residential and commercial plumbing services. With over 20 years of experience, A+ Plumbing & Gas is known for its prompt, reliable, and professional service, including routine maintenance and complex emergency plumbing repairs. As one of the leading plumbing companies in OKC, they provide trusted service throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.