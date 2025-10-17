Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palladium Wave Analysis 17 October 2025


2025-10-17 02:52:29
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Palladium: ⬇️ Sell

– Palladium reversed from long-term resistance level 1600.00

– Likely to fall to support level 1500.00

Palladium recently reversed down from the long-term resistance level 1600.00 (former strong support from 2020 and 2021, acting as resistance after it was broken at the start of 2023, as can be seen below).

The resistance level 1600.00 was strengthened by the upper weekly Bollinger Band and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the weekly downtrend from the end of 2022.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the long-term downtrend, Palladium can be expected to fall to the next round support level 1500.00.

MENAFN17102025000156011031ID1110212107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search