India's F&B Sector Readies Rs 9,000 Crore IPO Wave As Demand Surges
Leading the pack is Milky Mist Dairy Food, planning to raise about Rs 2,035 crore, including a fresh issue of Rs 1,785 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 250 crore.
Prestige Hospitality Ventures, which runs premium restaurants and hotels, aims to collect around Rs 2,700 crore, comprising Rs 1,700 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 1,000 crore via OFS.
Other companies joining the IPO rush include Foodlink (F&B) Holdings with a Rs 160 crore issue, Curefoods India-operator of EatFit, Frozen Bottle, and CakeZone-eyeing Rs 800 crore, and Infifresh, a packaged seafood company, planning a Rs 1,700 crore issue.
Meanwhile, Orkla India, owner of MTR Foods, is expected to float a Rs 5,000 crore IPO, marking one of the largest offerings in the segment.
Popular snack and food companies like Haldiram and Cremica Foods are also exploring IPOs estimated at around Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 800–1,000 crore, respectively. Additionally, HyFun Foods is set to file its draft red herring prospectus soon.
Market analysts say the strong pipeline reflects a combination of robust consumption growth, rising disposable incomes, and investor enthusiasm for scalable, branded F&B businesses.
With formalisation and technology adoption reshaping the industry, the sector's maturity is driving companies to seek public listings for expansion and visibility.
(KNN Bureau)
