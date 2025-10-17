National Civil Rights Museum Celebrates Freedom Award Honorees, Voting Rights Anniversary, And Announces Expansion Of The Legacy Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Memphis, TN, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel celebrated courage, compassion, and leadership at its 34th Annual Freedom Award ceremony, honoring three transformative figures whose work continues to shape the modern struggle for justice and equality.

This year's Freedom Award recipients, Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League; Dr. Velma Lois Jones, Memphis educator and civil rights leader; and Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, were recognized for their outstanding contributions to civil and human rights at a gala ceremony in downtown Memphis. Actor Larenz Tate served as host, with performances by acclaimed vocalist Wendy Moten and a tribute to the late Fred Smith, Founder and CEO of FedEx.

“These honorees have changed the way we think about leadership, whether in city halls, classrooms, or global communities,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum.“Each of them models our mission to honor and preserve Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy while inspiring others to create positive social change.”

Honoree Mark Suzman referred to Dr. King's work toward the Poor People's Campaign and the Gates Foundation's work in eradicating poverty.“Where there is poverty, there is no true freedom,” he said.

This year's ceremony coincided with the Museum's yearlong observance of the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a milestone that continues to shape the moral conscience of American democracy.

“We honor those who risked everything to protect the sacred right to vote,” said Wigginton.“Even as that right faces new threats and attempts to be diminished, we remain resolute in preserving the truth of our shared history and the power of every citizen's voice.”

Honoree Velma Lois Jones reminded guests that voter apathy is not an option and that every vote, every voice counts. She cited examples of how she won elected posts to associations by a margin of“three votes.”

During his remarks, Wigginton reminded attendees that the Museum's mission is not only to preserve history but also to use it as a foundation for truth and progress.

Honoree Mark Morial proposed that every elected official and every student in Tennessee should be required to visit the National Civil Rights Museum.“The Museum is a treasure, not just to Memphis or Tennessee, but to the world,” he said.

The Museum announced that its renovated Legacy Building, located across from the Lorraine Motel, will reopen in Spring 2026. The redesigned space, now known as The Legacy, will extend the civil and human rights story from 1968 to the present, connecting historical milestones to contemporary struggles for equity and democracy.

The Legacy experience will include:



Student engagement and leadership spaces for dialogue and civic learning

Rapid-response exhibitions addressing current social justice issues

Digital storytelling and oral history to preserve firsthand accounts Revelations around the King assassination and investigation.

A capital campaign is underway to fund enhancements and expand programming that promotes understanding and empathy through community conversations and national outreach.

As part of the Freedom Award occasion, the Museum hosted the Student Forum, presented the Keeper of the Dream Award to Memphis student changemakers, and engaged viewers nationwide in virtual conversations about activism, compassion, and the power of leadership.

For more information, visit freedomaward.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination. It chronicles the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

– –

CONTACT: Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-527-1225...