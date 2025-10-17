PM Modi Meets Egyptian FM, Hails President Sisi's 'Crucial Role' In Gaza Peace Agreement
"Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty. Conveyed deep appreciation for my friend, President Sisi for his crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement. India-Egypt Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our people, our shared region and the humanity," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for Egypt's crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement and expressed hope that it would lead to lasting peace in the region.
"Foreign Minister Abdelatty briefed the Prime Minister on the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue being held during his visit. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the progress being achieved in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, technology, energy, defence and people-to-people ties," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Abdelatty, who is on his first visit to India as a Foreign Minister, held the First India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue alongside External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday evening the meeting, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that India and Egypt share commitment to the progress of the Global South.
"India and Egypt share a commitment to the progress of the Global South and the strengthening of independence and freedom of choice of nations in world affairs. This solidarity will surely guide our discussions today," EAM Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the strategic dialogue.
EAM Jaishankar also mentioned that the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue is a milestone in bilateral ties which have seen intensified cooperation in various domains since the elevation of the relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership in 2023.
"Our political contacts and coordination have been strong and sustained, including in the multilateral side. Our defence and security exchanges have grown. Trade and investment continue to be promising, and we will discuss how to take them forward. We can also explore possibilities in digital public infrastructure, fintech, pharma, space, startups, and green technologies. As befitting two old civilizations, culture and people-to-people exchanges also occupy an important place in our ties," the EAM said in his remarks.
He stated that, keeping with the longstanding friendship between both nations, it was natural that Egypt assisted India in the evacuation of Indian nationals from the region in June 2025.
"I would also like to place on record our deep appreciation for the solidarity that your Government and you personally displayed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Prime Minister Modi and President Sisi spoke to each other at that time. We noted the warm welcome you accorded to the multi-party parliamentary delegation that visited Egypt after that," he said.
