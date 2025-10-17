Sterling & Wilson Renewable Slips Into Rs 473 Crore Quarterly Loss

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Limited on Friday reported disappointing quarterly results as the company posted a net loss of Rs 473 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26), compared with a net profit of Rs 7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q2 FY25).

Despite the loss, revenue grew nearly 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,748 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell sharply by nearly 79 per cent to Rs 3.7 crore, and the EBITDA margin dropped from 1.7 per cent last year to just 0.2 per cent this quarter.

Following the announcement, shares fell sharply on Friday, after the company. At one point, the stock dropped as much as 7 per cent and was trading 7.1 per cent lower at Rs 225.83 -- marking a significant decline on a year-to-date (YTD) basis of 51 per cent.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is operational in solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for renewable energy projects.

The company provides complete solutions to independent power producers and developers, with a presence in 28 countries.

Originally part of Sterling and Wilson Private Limited, it began solar operations in 2011 and was demerged in 2017 to focus on renewable energy.

Over the years, the company has expanded its services to include hybrid energy and energy storage solutions.

Its EPC division handles everything from designing and engineering to commissioning utility-scale solar projects, while its O&M services cover both its own projects and those of third parties.

Sterling & Wilson operates an asset-light model, which allows it flexibility and scalability across global markets.