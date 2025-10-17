Apollo Hospital Doctor Warns Green Crackers Aren't 'Free Of Pollution' As SC Allows Their Use For Diwali In Delhi-NCR
“In Delhi, crackers were banned earlier. But now, the Supreme Court has permitted the use of specifically green crackers. It is not that green crackers are free of pollution. The only benefit is that it causes less pollution by 30% than conventional crackers,” ANI quoted Dr S Chatterjee as saying.Also Read | SC allows sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR between Oct 18 and 21
Suggesting that the smaller shell size of green crackers causes less pollution than the conventional crackers because it emits less particulate matter, he said, "But the way the pollution is rising again in the capital city, it is highly advisable that we should avoid using the crackers, even the green crackers.
Even though the raw material of green crackers is less hazardous than the conventional crackers, the former are bound to exacerbate the pollution problem in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Advising the public against burning crackers during Diwali celebrations, he stated,“The pollution levels would definitely rise, and the general people and the patients who are suffering from respiratory diseases might suffer more after Diwali... It is highly advisable that it is regulated well and even the green crackers are not used.”Also Read | Embrace eco-friendly Diwali celebrations with green crackers
According to the court's October 15 order, the sale of green crackers will be permitted but with certain conditions. Green crackers sale will be allowed between October 18 and 21 but their use will be restricted to specific hours on the day before Diwali and on the day of the festival.
Notably, the sale of green crackers shall be permitted only from designated locations in Delhi, as per the apex court's directions. These specific locations were to be identified by district magistrates in consultation with the police.Also Read | UPSC: Delay in exam answer keys to be a thing of the past after SC ruling
Hours after the significant ruling, the Delhi government convened a series of meetings with green cracker manufacturers, secretaries of concerned departments, the MCD, the Delhi Police and traders to prepare an enforcement plan.
