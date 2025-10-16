Dow Futures Rise Following Strong Bank Earnings: TSM, CRM, NIO, HPE Among Stocks To Watch

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Thursday after investor sentiment on Wall Street improved following upbeat earnings from big banks. According to CNN, the Fear and Gauge index edged up on Thursday, while still hovering in the“Fear” territory.

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.37% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures rose 0.49%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up by 0.33%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.4% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.54% on Thursday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.29%. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bearish' territory.

Asian markets ended Thursday's trading session on a positive note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 2.43%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock at 1.35%, and the Nikkei 225 at 1.23%.

The Shanghai Composite gained 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index edged up by 0.01%.

Stocks To Watch



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM): Taiwan Semiconductor's American Depository Receipts (ADR) were up more than 2% in Thursday's pre-market trade after the company's third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. TSMC reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 on revenue of $32.36 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $2.63 on revenue of $32.07 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Salesforce shares gained over 5% pre-market after the company told investors at its annual Dreamforce conference that it expects revenue to rise to over $60 billion in 2030, and a year-on-year revenue growth rate above 10% from 2026 to 2030.

Nio Inc. (NIO): Nio shares fell nearly 7% pre-market after Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC filed a lawsuit accusing the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer of inflating the value of its securities.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE): Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares fell over 9% in Thursday's pre-market session after the company forecast slower revenue growth in 2026. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Thursday.

