First Deputy PM Chairs Meeting Of Supreme Cmte For Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) - First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation.
In a statement, the committee said it decided to strip Kuwaiti citizenship from a number of individuals, with the matter referred to the cabinet.
Those citizenships were revoked due to dual citizenships, forgery, fraud, attaining documents via affiliation and conflict with the state's supreme interest, it added. (end)
