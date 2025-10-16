Mayawati Urges BSP Workers To Counter False Propaganda, Focus On Mission 2027
Addressing a state-level review meeting at the party headquarters here, Mayawati said the grand success of the October 9 rally marking the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram was proof that the Bahujan Samaj continued to stand firmly behind the party's mission, ideology, and leadership.
She congratulated party leaders, workers, and supporters for the event's success and said it had sent a strong message that the BSP remains a powerful force in Uttar Pradesh politics.
Reaffirming the party's ideology, Mayawati said the BSP was not dependent on capitalists or industrialists, but was a movement dedicated to social transformation and economic emancipation.
"The BSP strives for the upliftment of Dalits, backward classes, tribals, Muslims, and other marginalised communities," she said, adding that the party's politics was rooted in honesty, dedication, and service -- "as clean as an open book".
Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, Mayawati accused it of showing casteist bias by renaming institutions, districts, and universities that were originally named after great saints, gurus, and icons of the Bahujan Samaj.
She alleged that many welfare schemes designed for these communities had been discontinued, calling it an act of "political malice and deceit".
Mayawati asserted that, unlike its rivals, the BSP does not indulge in politics of coercion, bribery, or discrimination, and remains focused on justice and equality.
At the meeting, the party finalised an action plan under“Bahujan Mission 2027”, which will involve village-to-village outreach campaigns across the state.
Senior party leaders have been tasked with holding public meetings in their respective regions to spread awareness about the BSP's vision for law and order, social justice, and welfare.
Mayawati urged party workers to counter misinformation being spread by political opponents and to strengthen unity within the Bahujan community.
“Every worker must take the party's message to the grassroots and expose the misleading propaganda of the opposition,” she said.
Party leaders at the meeting assured the BSP chief that her directives would be implemented in letter and spirit and pledged to work wholeheartedly to ensure the party's return to power in 2027.
