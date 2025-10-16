Dhruv Rathee Slams Shah Rukh Khan For Promoting Pan Masala: ' Kya Kijiyega Itni Dhan Raashi Ka ?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka?”: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee took a Kaun Banega Crorepati-styled dig at the new billionaire and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for promoting pan masala over the years.

In a now-viral video, the YouTuber shared the Jawan actor's wealth and brand endorsements, highlighting that King Khan is now among the world's richest entertainers, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (approximately ₹12,400 crore).

Rahtee, citing news articles, said that Shah Rukh Khan is now a billionaire.“According to news reports, his net worth has reached $1.4 billion. In Indian rupees, that's about ₹12,400 crore. Do you know how much money that is? It's hard to even imagine,” he said in the video.

The YouTuber continued to discuss the wealth of SRK and speculated about the interest the actor could earn from that fortune. He also tried to estimate Shah Rukh's annual spending, including expenses on luxury properties, a private jet, and holidays.

However, the video took an unexpected turn when Dhruv Rathee slammed Shah Rukh Khan's decision to promote something as“harmful” as paan masala, despite his immense wealth.

| Who is Alakh Pandey? PhysicsWallah's co-founder who is richer than Shah Rukh Kha Here's what he said:

Dhruv Rathee said that he only has one question from Shah Rukh Khan:“Kya itne paise kaafi nahi hai?”

The YouTuber continued to slam the star, saying that if being a billionaire is enough, then what is compelling King Khan to endorse a paan masala brand?

“...Agar kaafi hai toh kya majburi padi ke paan masala jaisi haani kaarak chiz ko aap abhi bhi promote kar rahe ho?” he asked.

Referring to media reports, he said that the Bollywood superstar was allegedly being paid between ₹100 and ₹200 crore for such endorsements.

| How to unlock Reel from SRK: Shah Rukh Khan drops BTS video: here's the password Watch video here:'Kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka?': Dhruv Rathee urges SRK to reflect on its social impact

Dhruv Rathee urged SRK to reflect on the social impact of his choice to promote paan masala and asked if he really needed an extra ₹100-200 crore.

“Sawaal yeh hai ke kya aapko yeh extra Rs. 100-200 crore ki sahi mein zarurat bhi hai? Apni andar jhaak kar honestly yeh sawaal pucho. Kya kijiyega itni dhan raashi ka?” the YouTuber quipped.

He also requested Shah Rukh to think about what would happen if the country's top actor stopped promoting such harmful products:“What kind of impact could that have on the nation?”

Rathee urged Shah Rukh Khan's followers to spread his video so that it reaches the actor, who is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's King.

| Filmfare 2025: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol reunite on K3G, DDLJ, KKHH songs

However, SRK fans did not hold back in the comment section, some even calling the YouTuber a hypocrite.

Several fans shared an old clip from the actor's interview with Karan Thapar, where he addressed the question and said that if things like soft drinks are so bad, the government should ban them.

Another fan citied a different interview of the actor and said,“Shah Rukh Khan once said that he will never stop earning money because he has seen those days of poverty which he does not want to see with any of his children, no matter what he has to do.”