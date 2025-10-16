403
Architectural Visionary Sonali Bhagwati Addresses AAFT's New Batch Of Design Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The orientation program for the new batch of 2025 at AAFT School of Fashion & Design and AAFT School of Interior Design turned into an inspiring experience with the presence of Sonali Bhagwati, one of India's most renowned architects. The event was held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
Addressing the students, Sonali Bhagwati spoke about the rapidly rising design industry in India, highlighting the vast opportunities it offers across architecture, interiors, and fashion. She encouraged the budding designers to combine creativity with responsibility, stressing that design has the power to shape societies and influence lifestyles.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, applauded her contributions to the industry and emphasized the importance of such sessions in broadening the vision of students. On this occasion, he also presented Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) to Sonali Bhagwati as a mark of respect and recognition.
The session not only energized the students but also reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to providing world-class exposure by connecting learners with celebrated industry leaders.
