Salman Khan Turns Showstopper For Designer Vikram Phadnis
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned showstopper for ace designer Vikram Phadnis, who celebrated 35 years in fashion and cinema with a grand showcase of his new collection, 'Ananta', in Mumbai.
The superstar looked stunning in a black embroidered sherwani. His effortless style, confidence, and royal look grabbed everyone's attention.Recommended For You
Talking about his bond with Phadnis, Salman said in a statement, "I've known Vikram for years, he's been a part of many of my films, and so many memories. Watching him complete 35 years and being part of this celebration feels truly special."
Vikram also spoke about the collaboration with Dabangg star for his milestone show, saying, "These 35 years are not just about fashion, they're about the people and the journey that shaped me. Having Salman walk the ramp tonight made it even more special. He's been a part of my story from the very beginning, through films, fashion, and friendship. Ananta, which means endless, is my way of honouring every chapter, every collaboration, and the spirit of creativity that never ends."
Celebs who attended the event are Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, and several others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment