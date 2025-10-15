Abu Dhabi Real Estate Transaction Value Doubles Over Summer 2025, Surpassing AED 11.6 Billion As Investor Confidence Soars

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Metropolitan Capital Real Estate outperforms market with AED 2.7 billion in deals

Abu Dhabi, October, 2025: Abu Dhabi's real estate market achieved its strongest summer on record in 2025, with the total value of property transactions exceeding AED 11.6 billion – more than doubling compared to the same period last year according to analysis by Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, a leading full-service real estate agency in Abu Dhabi and part of the Metropolitan Group.

Between June and August 2025, the market maintained its strong momentum from the first half of the year, supported by robust investor confidence, new off-plan launches and government initiatives such as expanded Golden Visa eligibility and 100% foreign ownership rights. Data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) shows that transaction volumes surged across both off-plan and ready property segments, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as one of the most resilient and attractive real estate investment destinations in the region.

Across the wider market, apartments accounted for 46% of all transactions, with total deal values exceeding AED 4.69 billion, while villas and townhouse plots contributed an additional AED 3.03 billion. Notably, 72% of all summer transactions occurred in freehold areas, with Yas Island alone recording 46% of its year-to-date transactions between June and August.

Key project launches during the summer included Al Deem, Juman and Modon residential and investment plots, Vida Residences Saadiyat, Burtville, Ramhan Island and Radiant Elite on Al Reem Island, covering a wide spectrum of the market from luxury beachfront villas to investment-friendly plots. Developers such as Ohana, Modon and Aldar played a central role in driving market activity through exclusive summer promotions, flexible payment plans and limited-time incentives that appealed to both end-users and investors. This strategic activity propelled summer performance beyond the typical seasonal trends, making it even more active than the spring months – particularly in terms of new supply, buyer engagement and overall market sentiment.

Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, said:“This summer marked a turning point for Abu Dhabi's real estate sector. Not only did we see record transaction growth, but the diversity and depth of buyer interest reached new heights. We saw capital shift decisively into off-plan and luxury segments, where yields remain strong – between 6% and 8% in key zones. The fact that transaction values doubled year-on-year while prices remained stable highlights the market's maturity and sustainability. As developers continue to introduce world-class projects and government policies attract international capital, Abu Dhabi is solidifying its place as a global real estate powerhouse.”

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate itself reported exceptional results, closing 594 transactions valued at AED 2.7 billion during the summer months - up sharply from 206 transactions worth AED 1.9 billion during the same period in 2024. This year-on-year growth was fueled by strong activity across high-demand communities such as Yas Island, Al Reem Island, and Saadiyat Island, which collectively accounted for over half of all summer transactions in the capital.

Among the standout deals, Metropolitan completed the sale of a prime waterfront property in Alkaser, Yas Island, valued at AED 42 million, highlighting the sustained appetite for luxury waterfront residences.

Investor interest also reflected Abu Dhabi's rising global appeal, with international buyers making up 70% of MCRE's summer transactions. Leading nationalities included India (13%), China (11%), the United Kingdom (10%), Egypt (9%), and Russia (8%), a clear indicator of Abu Dhabi's increasingly diversified investor base.

Looking ahead, MCRE expects continued momentum through the final quarter of 2025, driven by major infrastructure projects, such as Etihad Rail and the upcoming Disneyland Abu Dhabi, which are expected to further enhance the emirate's appeal to investors and end-users alike.



Market surge: Overall transaction value doubled year-on-year to AED 11.6 billion, supported by a wave of new launches, including flagship developments such as Al Deem, Juman, Vida Residences Saadiyat, and Ramhan Island.

Segment performance: Apartments led activity, accounting for 46.14% of total transactions and generating approximately AED 4.69 billion in value. Freehold and island demand: Freehold areas accounted for about 72% of transactions, with waterfront and island communities - notably Yas Island, Al Reem Island, and Saadiyat Island - driving premium investment due to their lifestyle appeal and strong capital appreciation prospects.

Key Market Highlights (June – August 2025):

About Metropolitan Capital Real Estate:

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE) is a full-service leading property company based in Abu Dhabi.

MCRE provides end-to-end services and customised solutions under one roof to the capital's residents and nationals. The company is accredited by the largest developers in Abu Dhabi and is the official broker of Abu Dhabi development group ALDAR.