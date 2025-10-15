'We Are Taken Care Of Like Citizens': UAE Golden Visa Holders Hail New Consular Services

For Marco Fraschetti, an Italian expat who has called the UAE home for 23 years, the country's latest move to introduce special consular services for Golden Visa holders feels deeply personal.

“The UAE has always made us feel welcome,” said Marco, who holds a Golden Visa in the Art and Culture category and works with government entities.“But this time, it feels like more than a privilege, it feels like belonging. We are being taken care of like citizens.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently launched a range of dedicated services for Golden Visa holders travelling abroad, including a 24/7 emergency hotline, a return document for those who lose or damage their passports, and support during crises and evacuation operations. Families of Golden Visa holders are also covered under the initiative.

Marco said the initiative reflects how the UAE's leadership is continuously finding new ways to make residents feel valued.“Even after two decades here, I am still amazed by how this country looks after its people,” he said.“It's not just about policies, it's about care and trust.”

Security beyond borders

Dr Nahida Amin Ali, a UK citizen and consultant in Family Medicine at Burjeel Medical City, said the new measures are a game changer for residents who travel frequently.

“Emergencies can happen anywhere, and having a direct number to call removes so much stress,” she said.“It's very reassuring to know there's round-the-clock help available just for Golden Visa holders.”

Dr Nahida recalled a personal experience that underscored the importance of such services.“A few years ago, while I was in Italy, my belongings were stolen. I remember feeling completely lost. Having access to an emergency hotline and guidance from my host country would have made a big difference.”

She believes the move reflects the UAE's compassionate leadership.“This country doesn't just provide opportunities, it offers protection and dignity to its residents. That's rare, and it speaks volumes about the nation's values,” she said.

'Sign of commitment'

For Ravi Menon, an Indian businessman and a Golden Visa holder, the initiative is another reason he feels rooted in the UAE despite travelling across continents for business.

“The Golden Visa already gave us long-term security, but this takes it to another level,” he said.“When you are far from home and something goes wrong, a lost passport, a medical emergency, having a hotline and a return document system makes you feel that your country is still standing beside you.”

He also praised the inclusion of family members under the new services.“Inclusions of family members is what makes it even more special,” said Menon.“The UAE thinks of you as part of a family, not just as a resident or investor.”