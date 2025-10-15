EU Regions Call For Closer Cooperation With Swiss Cantons
-
Deutsch
de
EU-Regionen fordern engere Zusammenarbeit mit Schweizer Kantonen
Original
Read more: EU-Regionen fordern engere Zusammenarbeit mit Schweizer Kantone
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The adopted text is entitled“Strengthening the territorial dimension of relations between the EU and Switzerland”. It aims to strengthen relations in border regions at a regional level.
The plenary assembly of the European Committee of the Regions is taking place in Brussels this week. This is made up of 329 elected local and regional politicians from the EU.
The Conference of Cantonal Governments (KDK) was invited to attend the meeting. Norman Gobbi, President of the Cantonal Government of Ticino, travelled to Brussels to represent the KDK.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .External Content Related Stories Popular Stories Ne
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment