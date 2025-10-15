EU Regions Call For Closer Cooperation With Swiss Cantons

Deutsch de EU-Regionen fordern engere Zusammenarbeit mit Schweizer Kantonen Original Read more: EU-Regionen fordern engere Zusammenarbeit mit Schweizer Kantone

This content was published on October 15, 2025 - 11:54

Keystone-SDA

The regions of the European Union want to strengthen cooperation with Swiss cantons. They unanimously approved a corresponding statement in Brussels on Wednesday.

The adopted text is entitled“Strengthening the territorial dimension of relations between the EU and Switzerland”. It aims to strengthen relations in border regions at a regional level.

The plenary assembly of the European Committee of the Regions is taking place in Brussels this week. This is made up of 329 elected local and regional politicians from the EU.

The Conference of Cantonal Governments (KDK) was invited to attend the meeting. Norman Gobbi, President of the Cantonal Government of Ticino, travelled to Brussels to represent the KDK.

