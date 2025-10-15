EUROJET And NETMA Sign Contract For 52 New EJ200 Engines For The German Air Force Eurofighter Programme

MENAFN - Pressat) Manching - EUROJET Turbo GmbH (EUROJET), the consortium responsible for the EJ200 engine installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon, has today signed a contract with the NATO Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) to provide 52 new EJ200 engines for the German Air Force.

The contract, was signed in Manching between Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Simon Ellard (ret.), General Manager of NETMA, and Ralf Breiling, CEO of EUROJET, for the supply of EJ200 engines for a new order of Tranche 5 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. The engine modules will be produced locally by the four partner companies in the EUROJET consortium: MTU Aero Engines, Rolls-Royce, ITP Aero, and Avio Aero. As the partner for the German Air Force, MTU Aero Engines will handle the final assembly of the engines, with deliveries to the German customer expected to begin in 2030.

This contract marks a significant milestone, affirming unwavering confidence in the Eurofighter platform and the enduring excellence of its EJ200 engines. It not only highlights the advanced performance and long-term sustainability of this powerful technology but also reinforces the strength of the European aerospace industry and its collaborative consortium. It is an investment in the future of defense capabilities while safeguarding a wealth of skilled jobs and fostering innovation across the sector for years to come.

ABOUT EUROJET:

The EUROJET consortium is responsible for the management of the EJ200 engine programme. EUROJET's shareholders comprise Rolls-Royce (UK), MTU Aero Engines (Germany), ITP Aero (Spain) and Avio Aero (Italy). The engine represents outstanding and innovative technology and continually demonstrates its exceptional performance in the Eurofighter Typhoon. With its unprecedented performance record, combined with multi-role capability and highest availability at competitive life-cycle costs, the EJ200 engine is perfectly set to meet air force requirements, both of today and the future.

Since delivery of the first production engine in 2003, over 1400 EJ200 production engines have been delivered to Air Force customer fleets of nine nations, and the EJ200 engine has achieved in excess of 1.8 million engine flying hours.

