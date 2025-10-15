403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Bombardier : Announced today that Sojitz Corporation, a general trading company known as one of Japan's leading business jet providers, has placed an order for two aircraft: the high-performance Global 6500 and the soon-to-enter-service flagship Global 8000. The newly ordered aircraft will play a central role in Sojitz's launch of the Share Jet Program (SJP) – Japan's first shared ownership program for large, ultra-long-range business jets capable of trans-Pacific flights. Bombardier shares T.A are trading up $5.69 at $199.95.
