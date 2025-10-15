MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Montour Oral Surgery, a new state-of-the-art oral and maxillofacial surgery practice, announced its official opening in January 2025. Located at 4955 Steubenville Pike #361, the clinic is founded by Dr. George Tunder, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with a distinguished military background and extensive experience in private practice. The clinic aims to provide the Pittsburgh community with high-quality, patient-centered surgical care in a comfortable and compassionate environment.









Montour Oral Surgery Opens in Pittsburgh to Provide Premier Oral and Maxillofacial Care



Montour Oral Surgery offers a comprehensive range of services, including dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, bone grafting, surgical extractions, and IV sedation. The practice is equipped with the latest technology to ensure patient safety and comfort, addressing a critical need for specialized oral surgery services in the region. The clinic's mission is to address pain caused by problematic teeth and restore function and confidence by replacing missing teeth.

Dr. Tunder, a graduate of Montour High School and the University of Pittsburgh Dental School, brings a wealth of experience to the practice. He completed his specialized training in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in the United States Air Force and served as the Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Barksdale AFB, LA. Dr. Tunder is a diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is committed to providing the highest level of patient care.





"I am thrilled to open Montour Oral Surgery in my home town of Pittsburgh, PA," said Dr. Tunder. "Our goal is to create a practice where patients feel comfortable and confident in the care they receive. We are committed to using the latest advancements in oral surgery to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. As a veteran, I am also proud to offer exclusive discounts to fellow veterans as a token of our appreciation for their service."

Montour Oral Surgery is now accepting new patients. To schedule a consultation or for more information, please call (412) 547-9219 or visit the clinic's website at .

About Montour Oral Surgery

Montour Oral Surgery is a premier oral and maxillofacial surgery practice located in Pittsburgh, PA. Founded by Dr. George Tunder, the clinic is dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of surgical services in a patient-centered environment. The practice is built on a foundation of personal attention, surgical expertise, and a caring approach, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficiency. For more information, visit .

