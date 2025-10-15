3Rd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum Delegates Arrive In Shusha (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Participants of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum have arrived in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

Held under the theme“Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Harnessing Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions,” the forum brings together guests who are visiting Shusha, a symbol of Azerbaijan's history and culture.

The visit began with a tour of the city's first constructed residential complex. Aydin Kerimov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District, briefed participants on the extensive reconstruction efforts underway in the city.

He noted that during the 30 years of occupation, Shusha, including its historic buildings, mosques, and monuments, suffered from Armenian vandalism.

“Following Shusha's liberation, large-scale restoration and reconstruction work commenced. Infrastructure projects have been implemented, the first residential complex consisting of 23 buildings has been completed, and former internally displaced residents have returned to their homes. Work in this direction continues. Alongside infrastructure development, efforts are underway to restore the city's authentic historical appearance and preserve its historical and cultural monuments,” he said.

The forum participants also visited the central square, featuring monuments to prominent Azerbaijani figures Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Bulbul, and Khurshidbanu Natavan, which were damaged during the occupation, as well as the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and the city's fortress walls.

