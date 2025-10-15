Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani FM Discusses Cooperation Prospects With New TURKPA Secretary General

2025-10-15 03:11:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the new Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ramil Hasan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister congratulated Hasan on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation within TURKPA, discussed the organization's current and future activities, and explored prospects for expanding interparliamentary relations among member countries.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that TURKPA serves as an important platform for strengthening brotherly and friendly ties between Turkic states at the parliamentary level and highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing cooperation across political, economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

The meeting also addressed the importance of TURKPA's collaboration with other interparliamentary organizations and discussed additional matters of mutual interest.

