Exotec Marks 10 Years And 10,000 Warehouse Robots Deployed Worldwide

Exotec celebrates 10 years and 10,000 warehouse robots worldwide

October 15, 2025 by Sam Francis

Automated warehouse robotics solutions provider Exotec is celebrating 10 years since its founding in Paris, France.

Over the past decade, Exotec's technology has transformed the day-to-day operations of warehouses globally and has deployed over 10,000 of its cutting-edge Skypod robots.

Those robots have completed over 938 million cycles, billions of customer orders, and saved over 90 million kilometres of walking for warehouse operators, the same as 119 return trips to the moon.

Since its founding, Exotec has become one of the fastest-scaling players in warehouse automation, with its Skypod system now deployed at over 200 customer sites worldwide.

The company's philosophy of elegant, plug-and-play automation has enabled it to create end-to-end warehouse solutions for the likes of Gap, Uniqlo and Carrefour, surpassing $1billion in sales in 2024.

Launched by co-founders Romain Moulin and Renaud Heitz, the Skypod system offers a flexible alternative to traditional warehouse automation, with Exotec developing a suite of products for end-to-end automation.

These include Skypath, Exotec's own conveyor system, and the Deepsky warehouse execution system (WES) software suite. Both of these help businesses tackle complex warehouse challenges at scale.

Efficiencies gained by these systems allow warehouse operators to reduce the physical strain on staff whilst providing industry-leading throughput and order accuracy.

This leads to faster delivery times, reduced errors, safer working environments and an enhanced ability to meet evolving consumer expectations.

The intralogistics industry has been constrained by rigid, high-cost automation systems that fail to adapt to shifting demand. Exotec has filled this gap for the last 10 years, with a modular AS/RS solution that enables customers to scale without sacrificing efficiency.

Romain Moulin, CEO and co-founder of Exotec, says:“Ten years ago, Renaud and I set out to build a robotics solution that solved ongoing warehouse frustrations. Today's milestone demonstrates our continued growth and the confidence our customers place in our technology.

“At Exotec we work closely with technology partners, such as E80 Group, to tailor systems for industry-specific needs, aiming to provide customers with a unified end-to-end automation solution.

“This approach ensures that our systems not only deliver efficiency on the warehouse floor but also connect into broader supply chain strategies.

“As we look to the next decade, our role is evolving. Customers don't want individual products – they want integrated solutions that connect seamlessly. Our focus is to be a trusted partner to deliver complete automation systems at scale.”

Antoine Wolff, managing director of C-Logistics, the logistics subsidiary of Cdiscount, says:“As France's leading e-commerce player and a promoter of an innovative and responsible supply chain, Cdiscount is particularly pleased to have been collaborating with Exotec since the very beginning, back in 2016, on the development and deployment of its innovative order-picking robot solution.

“We are proud to have been the first in the world to install Skypod systems in our historic warehouse in Cestas, near Bordeaux. Nearly 10 years later, three major systems now equip our logistics sites in France.

“This collaboration has played a key role in transforming our logistics operations, significantly increasing storage capacity and productivity, while reducing the physical strain on our employees.”