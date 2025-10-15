Missionirnewsbreaks Globaltech Corp.'S (GLTK) Strategy Accelerates Growth Across AI, E-Commerce, And Cloud Computing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) , a U.S.-based holding company, aggregates and accelerates businesses across exponential technologies while delivering scalable solutions to both enterprises and consumers. The company was featured in a recent article that reads,“GlobalTech's philosophy – 'Technology is our business' – underscores a model that balances in-house innovation with targeted acquisitions. The company's strategy is centered on acquiring or collaborating with technology platforms and operators that already demonstrate robust operations and growth potential... Recent initiatives include the launch of a fully functional AI and Big Data Centre of Excellence ('CoE') in Pakistan, a hub designed to accelerate digital transformation, talent development, and enterprise AI adoption. Complementing this organic growth is an aggressive roadmap, targeting technology-centric assets in areas such as AI-driven compliance, e-commerce, and digital lending... This dual-track approach positions GlobalTech to monetize its platforms through capital market access, multi-service operations, and open participation in the digital value chain, from broadband networks to over-the-top ('OTT') services and cloud computing.”

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company committed to enabling growth in the fields of AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships and capital investment, GlobalTech empowers visionary companies and innovation-led enterprises to drive transformation across global markets it serves.

