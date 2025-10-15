Al-Sisi, Burhan Discuss Efforts To End Sudan War, Address Nile Dam Dispute In Cairo Talks

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Wednesday with Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairperson of Sudan's Sovereign Council, at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo to discuss efforts to end the conflict in Sudan and strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said President Al-Sisi welcomed Burhan's visit, lauding the“deep and brotherly ties” between Egypt and Sudan and the steady progress in their bilateral relations.

The discussions focused on the ongoing war in Sudan and regional and international initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire and restoring stability. President Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's“firm position in support of Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” stressing Cairo's rejection of“any attempts to undermine Sudan's security, threaten its cohesion, or establish parallel governing entities.”

For his part, Burhan expressed his“deep appreciation for Egypt's continued support and President Al-Sisi's efforts to help Sudan overcome its current crisis,” noting that these efforts reflect the enduring bonds between the two nations.

The two leaders also reviewed the role of the Quartet mechanism on Sudan - comprising Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States - as a key framework for achieving a political settlement. Both expressed hope that the upcoming Quartet meeting in Washington later this month would deliver“tangible progress” toward ending the war.

Talks further touched on the Nile water issue, where both sides reiterated their“rejection of any unilateral measures on the Blue Nile,” in reference to Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Burhan underscored the“unity of position and shared interests between Egypt and Sudan” regarding the dam, while both leaders agreed to“enhance coordination to safeguard their joint water rights.”

The meeting was attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and General Intelligence Service's Chief Hassan Rashad, along with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohy Eldin Salem, Intelligence Director General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, and Sudan's Ambassador to Cairo, Imad Eldin Adawy.