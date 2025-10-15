Chief Of Staff Of Qatar Armed Forces Visits The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
An official military reception was held at the Ministry of Defense in Riyadh, followed by bilateral and delegation-level meetings to discuss ways to enhance defense cooperation and strengthen military relations between the two brotherly blade-->
During the visit, H.E. visited the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), and the Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI), where he was briefed on the latest advancements in AI, defense, and security blade-->
Both sides reviewed regional and international developments, emphasizing the importance of joint cooperation and continued integration in serving shared interests.
H.E. Al-Mannai expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening defense collaboration and partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi blade-->
