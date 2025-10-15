Counterfeit Shampoo Factory Closed In Balkh, 2 Arrested

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A shampoo manufacturing factory has been closed for making counterfeit and substandard products and two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Head of Anti-Crimes Department Maulvi Faizullah Faizi told Pajhwok Afghan News the factory was operating illegally without an official license. The facility was producing low-quality shampoos and distributing them in the market.

He said the factory had been misusing the brand and trademark of a reputable private company that legally operates nationwide.

According to Faizi, the quality of the products from this factory did not match the original products, leading to the arrest of two individuals. He assured that legal action would be taken against them.

“We assure the citizens of Mazar-i-Sharif that we will take strict action against any individual or group involved in counterfeiting, forgery, or producing substandard goods”: Faizi emphasized.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects have admitted to producing low-quality shampoos in the fourth police district of Mazar-e-Sharif and using the name of another private company.

Police urged the public to report any illegal activities or the production of substandard goods to security forces for prompt action.

