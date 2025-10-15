Finch Secures $20 Million To Rebuild Consumer Law From The Ground Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company has grown 10x in under 6 months, now automating pre-litigation for top personal injury firms across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch , the company building modern infrastructure to make justice radically more accessible, today announced a $20 million funding round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Sequoia, Roar Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, and a group of technology and legal leaders. The funding will fuel Finch's rapid growth, 10x in just six months since founding, as it scales its platform for personal injury law and beyond.

Finch combines purpose-built AI with experienced U.S.-based paralegals behind the scenes to automate the heavy administrative lift that slows down plaintiff law firms. Today, it does everything from intake and claim setup to medical records, police reports, lien management, and demand drafting, with ambitions to expand further over time. By layering trusted human expertise on top of a robust automation suite, Finch [MC1] gives firms the capacity to serve more clients and expand access to counsel without sacrificing quality or client care.

The company was founded in 2024 by longtime friends Viraj Bindra, who was the founding designer at DoorDash before spending a decade in product roles at the consumer marketplace, and Benjamin Weems, who spent time at Google in addition to founding engineering roles at both DoorDash and Catch. They were inspired by the struggles of a peer who launched his own law firm but was forced to turn away cases due to overwhelming administrative burdens.

“Every American household deserves access to counsel in life's biggest moments,” said Bindra, CEO of Finch.“Today, most plaintiff lawyers spend more than half their time on administrative work instead of serving clients. Finch combines AI agents with a team of expert legal operators to automate the admin work, freeing attorneys to take on more cases and deliver better outcomes for the people they represent.”

Emerged from beta in April 2025, Finch has already grown over 10x and now powers pre-litigation for leading firms nationwide. In the last 6 months, firms using Finch have tripled their case volume, secured seven-figure settlements, and expanded into new markets without on-the-ground case staff. By removing administrative tasks, Finch enables each paralegal to handle an order of magnitude more cases, while preserving the human touch clients expect.

“Finch is fundamentally rethinking how consumer law operates, starting with personal injury,” said Meera Clark, Partner at Redpoint Ventures.“The company's combination of AI automation and experienced paralegals is unlocking efficiency and trust at scale, while creating capacity for firms to serve far more clients than ever before. With this technology foundation, Viraj, Ben, and team are well-positioned to own the administrative layer of all of consumer law over time.”

With this new capital, Finch will accelerate product development and expand nationally, while continuing to build the foundation for future practice areas beyond personal injury, including workers' compensation, family law, and immigration.

Notable backers include Tony Xu (CEO of DoorDash), Jason Boehmig (CEO of Ironclad), Christopher Payne (former President & COO of DoorDash), Keith Yandell (Chief Business Officer of DoorDash), Joel Gottsegen (co-founder of Qualia), Jeff Seibert (CEO of Digits), Charlton Soesanto (ex-DoorDash), Hank Couture (ex-DoorDash), Robert Simon (PI attorney and legal tech evangelist), and Jai Sajnani (Partner at Khosla Ventures).

About Finch

Finch is rebuilding consumer law from first principles, starting with personal injury. By combining purpose-built AI with an experienced team of U.S.-based paralegals, Finch automates the administrative burden that overwhelms firms and prevents access to justice. Finch is backed by Sequoia Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Roar Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, and the founders of generational companies like DoorDash, Ironclad, and Digits. Founded in 2024, Finch is headquartered in San Francisco.

Contact:

Tony Keller

OutVox

...