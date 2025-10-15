AOJ Language School Launches 3-Month Intensive Japanese Course: Complete 150 Hours And Earn A Certificate Of Completion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Online Japanese Language School“Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School,” operated by Attain Corporation, has announced that it will launch the“Short-Term Intensive Japanese Course (3-Month Intensive Japanese Course )” on November 1, 2025. Fully online, the program is designed so beginners can rapidly build a foundation in hiragana, katakana, basic kanji, and everyday conversation. Upon completing the prescribed coursework and passing the final test, learners will be issued a Certificate of 150 Study Hours. The course is available to both individuals and corporate clients, making it ideal for pre-employment Japanese training. We also welcome inquiries for free trials, quotations, and implementation consultations.

Course details:



AOJ Language School is an online Japanese school established by Attain, which develops the e-learning series“Attain Online Japanese,” followed by more than 200,000 learners on Udemy. Entering its fourth year in April 2025, AOJ now serves 400+ learners from over 30 countries.

Our popularity stems from a flexible curriculum that adapts to diverse learner needs. All materials are designed with self-study in mind, allowing learners at every level and with varying goals to progress effectively. Among recent requests, two needs stand out:“solidifying fundamentals in a short period” and“obtaining a certificate confirming 150 study hours.” Reasons include clear deadlines for study (e.g., study abroad or employment), and the desire to solidify basics while motivation is high.

To meet this demand, AOJ is launching the 3-Month Intensive Japanese Course that enables learners to complete 150 hours in three months. By combining on-demand learning, weekly live classes with qualified Japanese teachers, and an LMS that makes progress visible, the course offers an efficient learning experience from any time zone. For those who wish, AOJ will issue a Certificate of 150 Study Hours upon completion.

Applications are now open. Corporate use is also supported; for example, the course can be adopted as company Japanese training. Free trials and brochure requests are available-please feel free to contact us.

Individual application:

Inquiries & Free trial: contact

◆Course page

◆Key Features

- 150 hours in 3 months: Maintain momentum and efficiently consolidate fundamentals through intensive study.

- Ideal for beginners: Covers hiragana, katakana, basic kanji, and fundamentals up to JLPT N5 level.

- Flexible plans: Choose On-Demand Only, On-Demand + Weekly Live, or Group Lessons to match your learning style.

- Robust support: Plans are available that include Q&A and study consultations with experienced teachers and staff.

- Fully online: Learn from anywhere in the world. ◆Recommended for

- Those planning to study in Japan and wishing to strengthen fundamentals before enrollment

- Those who need proof of 150 study hours for residence-status applications, etc.

- Pre-employment hires at Japanese companies seeking to build basic conversation skills quickly

- Anyone determined to master the beginner level efficiently in a short time ◆Curriculum

Learners study hiragana, katakana, basic kanji, and content equivalent to JLPT N5.

A Certificate of 150 Study Hours is issued upon completing all lessons and passing the final test.

Note: The decision to issue a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) rests with the immigration authorities. Submission of this certificate does not guarantee the issuance of a COE. ◆Plans & Pricing (tax included)

- On-Demand Only: ¥29,000/month × 3 months (¥87,000 total)

- On-Demand + Weekly Live: ¥40,000/month (¥120,000 total)

- AOJ Group Lessons: 6 months ¥90,000 (or ¥60,000 with a campaign offering up to 2 months free)

Payment methods: monthly credit card or one-time bank transfer. ◆Service Launch Date

Sunday, November 1, 2025 ◆Applications & Inquiries

Individual application: Inquiries & Free trial: contact

◆Website



(Available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Portuguese.) ◆Reference: Features of AOJ Group Lessons

- Access high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere via live classes and on-demand videos.

- Two live classes per week taught by highly qualified, certified Japanese teachers help learners stay motivated and enjoy learning.

- Small-group live classes. Join from any location with internet access; if you miss a session, you can access the recording.

- A global community where learners of Japanese can meet peers from around the world and engage in cross-cultural exchange.

- Coverage of all levels up to JLPT N1. Choose the class level that fits your needs.

- The curriculum advances each semester, aiming for beginners to reach JLPT N2 in as fast as two years.

- AOJ provides high-quality Japanese education to learners worldwide with no enrollment fee and affordable monthly tuition to support learning continuity.

- A consultation desk is available to support study and job placement in Japan.

- We also offer Japanese learning materials and services for corporate clients. Details:

#corp-features Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: ...

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

