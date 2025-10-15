HC3 Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor of MICA Advance System for Rapid Legionella Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tallahassee, Florida, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC3 Health Care Consulting has officially been named the exclusive U.S. distributor and training provider for the, a next-generation culture method developed byand now available in partnership with









This strategic partnership marks the U.S. launch of a globally validated solution that delivers faster, more efficient detection and enumeration of Legionella pneumophila, the bacterium responsible for Legionnaires' disease , and all the outbreaks reported this year in 2025.

“Diamidex is thrilled to bring MICA Advance to the U.S. through our new partnership with HC3,” said Sam Dukan, president of Diamidex.“Together, we're offering a proven system that meets the urgent needs of consultants, ELITE-certified labs, leisure and healthcare, and public health agencies across the country.”





A Breakthrough in Legionella Monitoring





The MICA Advance system is changing the way the U.S. manages Legionella risk. Key advantages include:







Rapid turnaround: Requires only 48 hours of incubation.

Reduces labor: Reduction in labor time tenfold.

Operational efficiency: Reduces consumables, energy use, and labor time by up to 10x.

Reliable results: Automated detection with no confirmation step required. Crisis response: Supports outbreak investigations and remediation verification with speed and accuracy





The technology of Diamidex, when utilized by an accredited laboratory, enhances the effectiveness of the process. Actionable results are available in days, not weeks. HC3's nationwide training and distribution capabilities mean this partnership sets a new standard for water safety monitoring in the United States. Mica Advance transforms pathogen detection, providing a potentially life-saving solution that has altered the landscape.





“This is a game-changer,” said Dr. David Krause , founder of HC3.“Our goal has always been to bring the best tools to the professionals protecting public health. MICA Advance gives them speed, reliability, and efficiency-without compromising quality.”





Now Available Through HC3





Consultants, laboratories, and facility professionals can now access MICA Advance directly through HC3's dedicated U.S. distribution channel. In addition to system access, HC3 offers certified training and onboarding for laboratories to ensure proper implementation and data quality.





For more information or to request a demo, visit /mica .





The wait is over. Rapid, reliable Legionella testing is now within reach.





Legionella Testing

About HC3

HC3 is a leading health and environmental consulting firm specializing in Legionella risk management, indoor air quality, and water safety solutions. We provide expert guidance, laboratory partnerships, and training programs to support public health, regulatory compliance, and outbreak prevention across the U.S.

