Arbaaz Khan, Mika Singh, Kushal Tandon Pay Their Final Respects To Late Actor Pankaj Dheer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan was seen attending the funeral of late actor Pankaj Dheer.

The funeral that was held at the Pawan Hans Cremation Centre also saw Bollywood singer Mika Singh, television actor Kushal Tandon, and Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra attend the funeral of the late actor, who passed away on the 15th of October – Wednesday.

Arbaaz was seen in an all-white shirt and pants, while Mika also wore a white shirt and beige pants. Kushal, who looked bereaved, was also seen in an all-white outfit. Tandon was seen standing tall with Pankaj Dheer's son, Nikitin Dheer, in his tough times. Sidharth Malhotra, dressed in a simple white shirt and blue jeans, was seen meeting Nikitin Dheer and offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Nikitin Dheer has worked with Sidharth in the movie Shershaah. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also attended the funeral around the same time to pay his last respects to the late actor. For the uninitiated, Pankaj Dheer has been battling cancer for quite some time now, and according to reports, he had also recently undergone a major operation.

Actor Mukesh Rishi was also seen at the cremation ground, paying his last respects to the veteran actor. Pankaj was 68 years old at the time of passing away. The official social media account of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) posted a note on the platform informing about the actor's demise.

In an official statement shared by them on their social media account, they wrote, "CINTAA and CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, former General Secretary of CINTAA and former Chairman of CAWT - a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered."

Funeral today at 4:30 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle (W). Om Shanti".

Pankaj Dheer, who has been a part of many superhit Bollywood movies and television shows, is survived by wife Aneeta, his actor son Nikitin Dheer, and actress daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.